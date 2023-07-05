© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Marian Anderson String Quartet

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT
youtube

For more than three decades, the Marian Anderson String Quartet -- named after the extraordinary 20th century contralto Marian Anderson -- has been sharing their artistry and passion not just in concert halls, but in churches, libraries, museums, soup kitchens and prisons. The award-winning chamber ensemble was originally called the Chaminade Quartet, after the French composer Cecile Chaminade. But in 1991, the Quartet won the International Cleveland Quartet Competition, becoming the first African American ensemble in history to win a classical music competition, inspiring them to ask permission of Marian Anderson to use her name.

The LENTO movement from Antonin Dvorak's String Quartet, played by the Marian Anderson String Quartet from a 9/11 Interfaith Service of Remembrance and Peace, is today's Beautiful Music.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona