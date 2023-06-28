Beautiful Music NOW - James Oliverio's DYNASTY

It’s not often that one gets to hear a Double Timpani Concerto, but that’s today’s Beautiful Music offering! The composition by James Oliverio is called DYNASTY, and features two professional timpani virtuosi and the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, conducted by Scott Stewart. The two soloists are Jauvon Gilliam of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Mark Yancich of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

