Music

Beautiful Music NOW - James Oliverio's DYNASTY

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT
Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony
Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony

It’s not often that one gets to hear a Double Timpani Concerto, but that’s today’s Beautiful Music offering! The composition by James Oliverio is called DYNASTY, and features two professional timpani virtuosi and the Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony, conducted by Scott Stewart. The two soloists are Jauvon Gilliam of the National Symphony Orchestra, and Mark Yancich of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Learn more about the American composer James Oliveri and his music, as well as more about the two accomplished soloists, Jauvon Gilliam and Mark Yancich.

Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
