© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Beautiful Music NOW - Love Notes

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT
Flutist Susan Rotholz of Sherman Chamber Ensemble
youtube.com
Flutist Susan Rotholz of Sherman Chamber Ensemble

It’s always a good time to put a little love in our lives, so today’s Beautiful Music is a home concert for Valentine’s Day called LOVE NOTES. It features some terrific musicians of the Sherman (Connecticut) Chamber Ensemble: flutist Susan Rotholz, cellist Eliot Bailen, and pianist Adrienne Kim. It’s a varied program of music and musicians you might recognize — Johann Sebastian Bach, Gabriel Fauré, Edward Elgar and Camille Saint-Saëns, as well as Paul Schoenfield and Milad Yousufi, a young pianist, composer, conductor, poet, singer, painter and calligrapher. Find out more about Sherman Chamber Ensemble, including information about their summer 2023 series and upcoming July 1 performance.

Tags
Music Beautiful Music NOW
Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
See stories by Suzanne Bona