Beautiful Music NOW - Love Notes

It’s always a good time to put a little love in our lives, so today’s Beautiful Music is a home concert for Valentine’s Day called LOVE NOTES. It features some terrific musicians of the Sherman (Connecticut) Chamber Ensemble: flutist Susan Rotholz, cellist Eliot Bailen, and pianist Adrienne Kim. It’s a varied program of music and musicians you might recognize — Johann Sebastian Bach, Gabriel Fauré, Edward Elgar and Camille Saint-Saëns, as well as Paul Schoenfield and Milad Yousufi, a young pianist, composer, conductor, poet, singer, painter and calligrapher. Find out more about Sherman Chamber Ensemble, including information about their summer 2023 series and upcoming July 1 performance.