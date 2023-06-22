© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW — Frederick Ballentine

By Suzanne Bona
Published June 22, 2023

Frederick Ballentine is a Grammy Award-winning American tenor from Norfolk, Virginia. He was also the 2021 recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Marian Anderson Award, among many other prestigious honors. Frederick (Freddie) Ballentine has performed with numerous opera companies, including Opera Vlaanderen, the English National Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera and Washington National Opera. Today’s Beautiful Music features Frederick Ballentine with pianist David McDade from a September 27, 2020 performance at Seattle Opera Center. They gave a terrific concert of music by “Composers That You Don’t Know Do Art Songs.”

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987 on WSHU.
