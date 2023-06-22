Beautiful Music NOW — Frederick Ballentine

Frederick Ballentine is a Grammy Award-winning American tenor from Norfolk, Virginia. He was also the 2021 recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Marian Anderson Award, among many other prestigious honors. Frederick (Freddie) Ballentine has performed with numerous opera companies, including Opera Vlaanderen, the English National Opera, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the Metropolitan Opera, Seattle Opera and Washington National Opera. Today’s Beautiful Music features Frederick Ballentine with pianist David McDade from a September 27, 2020 performance at Seattle Opera Center. They gave a terrific concert of music by “Composers That You Don’t Know Do Art Songs.”