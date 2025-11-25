© 2025 WSHU
Homes for the Brave opens expanded facility in Bridgeport

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published November 25, 2025 at 8:03 AM EST
Vince Santilli, executive director of Homes for the Brave. He spoke in the courtyard of the nonprofits expanded headquarters in Bridgeport during the grand reopening ceremony on Monday Nov. 24, 2025.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
A Connecticut nonprofit that provides transitional housing for veterans officially opened a $3.7 million expansion at its Bridgeport headquarters on Monday.

The expansion adds 11 suites for residents at Homes for the Brave. The 42-bed facility now also has an elevator and private rooms for health care consultations.

“We put everything we had, every dollar, all the effort, into creating this for the men and women who have served all of us,” said Vince Santilli, the executive director of the nonprofit.

“Thank God for the Homes for the Brave,” Gov. Ned Lamont said.

He commended the organization for providing services for homeless veterans.

Thank you for what you do every day. Every day is Veterans’ Day thanks to each and every one of you. And I love what you’ve done here,” he said.

Homes for the Brave also has an annex for women in downtown Bridgeport. It serves about 200 veterans a year at all of its facilities.
Connecticut News Homes for the BraveNed LamontVeteransVeterans Affairs
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
