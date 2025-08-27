Lamont touts affordable housing push at Farmington development opening

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said his push for more multi-family affordable housing in the state is working, even though he vetoed a controversial housing bill this year.

“Confidence in our future is a big piece of how you get projects like this done. And I’d like to think it’s working,” Lamont said, at the opening ceremony of 80 South Road in Farmington, a 65-unit affordable and supportive housing development.

He said developers completed 155 units of new housing in Farmington in the past six years. But this year alone, 220 units are under construction.

“I love the fact that it's transit-oriented development. I love the fact that you are taking care of affordable housing, so maybe the folks who work at UConn Health Center can work and get access there.” Lamont said.

The Farmington housing development includes dozens of units that have been designated affordable. They include supportive units for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, who will receive support from a nonprofit social services organization.

Lamont’s administration supported the project with a $5.5 million state grant.

The governor vetoed an affordable housing bill this year after several towns in Fairfield County strongly opposed it.