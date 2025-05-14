CT Senate advances controversial bill to regulate town-run summer camps

The Connecticut Senate has advanced a controversial bill that would make the state regulate town-run summer camps and child care.

The bill was introduced in response to a sex abuse case at a municipal child care facility in Bethany last year.

It would require the state’s Office of Early Childhood to license and regulate municipal-run child care and summer camps, said Senator Ceci Maher (D-Wilton), the Senate chair of the Children’s Committee and sponsor of the bill.

“The fact that the OEC oversees and regulates childcare and camps and yet does not oversee municipal camps is a very big hole,” she said.

“For that reason, ‘SB 6’ is also going to include licensing municipal camps,” Maher said.

What we are attempting to do here is basically bring them to parity, just like we do for our nonprofits and our private camps. To make sure our children are supported. To make sure we have proper oversight,” said Senator Jorge Carbrera (D-Hamden), whose district includes Bethany.

The bill passed mainly along party lines, after more than five hours of debate.

Republicans voted against it. They said state regulation would place an unnecessary financial burden on municipal summer camps that many towns might not be able to afford.

The bill now goes to the House for action.