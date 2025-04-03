Democratic state treasurers condemn Trump’s tariffs

The treasurers of several Democratic states including Connecticut sent a letter to President Donald Trump ahead of his tariff announcement.

The president’s move would hurt their state economies, they warned.

Trump’s tariffs would not liberate the people of Connecticut, said CT State Treasurer Erick Russell.

“The reality is that this is Tax Day,” he said.

“This is Tax Day for hard-working Americans. And I want to be very clear this does not benefit the people of Connecticut or the people of America. This is going to further the creation of instability and uncertainty,” Russell continued.

And tariffs will make goods and services cost more.

“We are going to see this across the board—the cost of energy and the cost of gas. Groceries are ticking up, technology and housing are obviously impacting if you think of our closest ally in Canada where we get much of our lumber,” Russell said.

The state treasures urged Trump to pursue a more stable and predictable trade policy that would strengthen America's position in the world not just in the short term but over the long term.