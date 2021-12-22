© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

City and state officials agree on New Haven rail station deal

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published December 22, 2021 at 9:29 AM EST
Connecticut transportation officials and the city of New Haven have launched a partnership over the management of the city’s rail stations.

The New Haven Union Station partnership establishes a new 35-year lease and funding agreement, with two 10-year extension options that would allow the city to maintain and improve Union Station.

Plans include a makeover of the station’s first two floors to allow for retail and other amenities for commuters. Also, it would expand parking with a 600-space garage.

This partnership was announced last year during the centennial celebration of the historic New Haven Union Station.

