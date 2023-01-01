Carnegie Hall Live is back!

Enjoy a new season of Carnegie Hall Live! Every Saturday this summer, WSHU will bring you concert recordings captured live from New York City's world-famous concert hall during the 2022-23 season.

The best part: you can enjoy these extraordinary performances on your couch, in a hammock, at the beach or in the car as you take a lazy drive. Wherever you are, just tune in via the WSHU app, your smart speaker, on your radio at 91.1 FM and associated translators, and on all-classical 107.5 FM in eastern Suffolk County.

Here are just a few performance highlights:



The self-conducted Sphinx Virtuosi expand the classical cannon with a musical program of historical and modern day Latinx and Black composers.

expand the classical cannon with a musical program of historical and modern day Latinx and Black composers. The Berliner Philharmoniker voyage through the night with a performance of Mahler's Seventh Symphony, conducted by Kirill Petrenko.

voyage through the night with a performance of Mahler's Seventh Symphony, conducted by Kirill Petrenko. A string program features the virtuosic violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter and the Mutter Virtuosi , an ensemble of soloists.

and the , an ensemble of soloists. Mitsuko Uchida leads the Mahler Chamber Orchestra through two of Mozart's late piano concertos in addition to Schoenberg’s Kammersymphonie No. 1.

