'The wolf was his best friend,' a son remembers his father who served in WWII

By Jo Corona
Published April 5, 2024 at 5:12 AM EDT
Jud Esty-Kendall with his father, Judd Esty-Kendall, and daughter, Makai, in Durham, NC, on September 29, 2018.
courtesy of Jud Esty-Kendall
Jud Esty-Kendall with his father, Judd Esty-Kendall, and daughter, Makai, in Durham, NC, on September 29, 2018.
Judd Esty-Kendall, with Peter the wolf in their backyard in St. Louis, MO, circa 1962.
courtesy of Jud Esty-Kendall
Henry Kendall, with Peter the wolf in their backyard in St. Louis, MO, circa 1962.

Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, MO, during the 1950s, Judd Esty-Kendall remembers a childhood surrounded by animals. There were farm animals, such as pigs, chickens and guinea hens, as well as a variety of wild ones: falcons, raccoons, and even a flying squirrel named Peanuts that he kept in his room.

They belonged to his father, Henry, a salesman and World War 2 veteran who took in wild animals in his spare time.

But there was one animal that stood out the most.

At StoryCorps, Judd told his son, also named Jud, about the special bond Henry developed with a full-blooded wolf named Peter.

Originally aired April 5, 2024, on NPR’s Morning Edition. 

