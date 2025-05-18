Jeff Slotnick ACLU Benefit Concert 18 May 2025

“ Born Equal is one of the most important books ever written.”

- Steven Gow Calabresi

“Akhil Reed Amar is one of our most prodigious constitutional scholars… Born Equal is a masterpiece…Essential reading.”

- Jonathan Eig

WSHU Public Radio and the Humanists and Freethinkers of Fairfield County (HFFC) are pleased to co-present a “Join the Conversation” event with Akhil Reed Amar on Monday, November 10th at 7 p.m. at WSHU’s Broadcast Center.

Amar, the Sterling Professor of Law & Political Science at Yale and one of the leading scholars on the US Bill of Rights and Originalism, will discuss his new book, Born Equal: Remaking America's Constitution 1840-1920, with Nadine Strossen, New York Law School Professor Emerita and past national President of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Audience Q&A & will follow the author talk.

Event details:

A “Join the Conversation” event with Akhil Reed Amar

Monday, November 10th at 7 p.m.

WSHU Public Radio Broadcast Center at Sacred Heart University

5151 Park Ave., Fairfield, CT

Event is free but advance registration is required.

This event will also be livestreamed. Check back closer to the event for more information.

See you there!