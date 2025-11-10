© 2025 WSHU
Senate prepares to vote on shutdown ending package

By Sam Gringlas
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST

The Senate is expected to vote as early as today to approve a spending package that would end the longest federal government shutdown in history.

