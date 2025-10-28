Yaya Bey on fearless creation and finding her sound

Today on Bullseye, we talk with songwriter and recording artist Yaya Bey.

Yaya Bey considers herself a songwriter first, a recording artist second, and perhaps least of all, a live performer. Still, if you've seen her Tiny Desk concert from last year, you know she's a great live performer! She's just most comfortable creating music in the studio.

Bey broke through last year with Ten Fold - a 16 track exploration of R&B, hip-hop, house and lo-fi. This past June, she released do it afraid. Just like in Ten Fold, it features an effortless blend of genres. She just wrapped up a national tour in support of the album.

In this conversation, Bey talks about blending genres that connect with her experience of Blackness in different parts of the country. She also talks about the increase in examples of women making their careers in music during their 30s.