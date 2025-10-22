What has the role of the first lady become?

As construction on the new White House ballroom began this week, portions of the East Wing have been demolished. The East Wing has historically been the home of the First Lady.

Kate Andersen Brower, the author of “First Women: The Grace & Power of America’s Modern First Ladies” and “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House,” joins Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing to discuss what the role of the first lady has become.

