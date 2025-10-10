© 2025 WSHU
Trump threatens China with new tariffs

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 10, 2025 at 11:57 AM EDT

President Trump is threatening China for introducing new restrictions on exports of rare earths and related technology. Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that he may cancel his planned meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping later this month. Trump is also threatening to impose more tariffs.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg’s Mike Regan about the latest dispute between the U.S. and China.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was expected to focus on the economic impact of the government shutdown.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom