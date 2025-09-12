Massachusetts Democratic Convention headed to Springfield

Nearly 4,000 delegates are expected in Springfield on Saturday for the Massachusetts Democratic Party's annual convention. This is the first time the event has been held in the city since 2019.

The main focus of the convention will be on approving the party's platform. A draft of the platform document says state Democrats want to focus on issues such as affordable housing, education and health care. It also asserts that much is at risk under President Donald Trump's administration.

Steve Kerrigan is the chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. He said the platform is for more than just those who belong to the party.

"We know why we're Democrats, and everyone here has a different reason why they're a Democrat. But they're all valid, strong, good reasons," he said. "We want folks out there to see this value statement as a guidepost for what it means to be a Massachusetts Democrat."

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, said there are many priorities that need to be discussed during the session.

"Child care, health care, homelessness, all of those issues we have been fighting for for years need to be at the forefront of this convention and and all conventions," he said.

The event will be held at the MassMutual Center in Downtown Springfield, and some local lawmakers say with thousands of delegates coming to the city, it is something of an economic boon for local businesses.

Springfield Democrat, State Rep. Bud Williams, said hosting the convention is good for the city's business community.

"It's just encouraging. It's an economic boom. Restaurants make money, hotels make money, vendors make money, the convention center makes money," he said. "It's just a win win for all of us."