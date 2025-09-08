After two weeks in ICE detention, a Westbrook pastor returns to his church

Pastor Michel Tshimankinda said he battled negative thoughts during his two weeks at the Strafford County jail in Dover, New Hampshire. But he borrowed a Bible from a fellow detainee, and spent hours studying the text.

"For me it was an opportunity to say, 'Okay, God, what can I learn from this?'" he said on Sunday. "So it was an opportunity for me to just lock into the Bible and read through my Bible. And that was my comfort."

This week, Tshimankinda was back at Restoration Church in South Portland, a congregation he first brought together two years ago in his home, preaching to about 15 parishioners who've trickled in from the rain.

Tshimankinda said Sunday service normally draws between 20 and 25 people, but that fear of ICE is keeping some away.

"I know it brings fear on people, and people cannot come freely to church, to worship," he said.

A livestream of the service, however, garnered over 140 views on YouTube.

Tshimankinda said he came to the U.S. in 2016, fleeing violence in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, and said he tried to do everything by the book.

He filed an asylum claim, got a work permit, and landed a job at NorDx labs. He and his wife bought a home in Westbrook, where they're raising their four children.

Then, on August 13 he got arrested. In a statement, an ICE spokesperson said Tshimankinda had overstayed visa. Tshimankinda said he was surprised, and confused, because his asylum claim is still pending

"When you apply for asylum, you know, you [are allowed] to stay in the country and get work authorization. And that's what we did," he said.

Like many people arrested by ICE in Maine, Tshimankinda was transferred out of state, in this case to New Hampshire. He said a judge allowed him to be released on bond on August 29, citing positive character references from community members, and the fact that he has no criminal record.

But while he was gone, Tshimankinda said his family struggled.

His loss also reverberated through Restoration Church.

"It was very difficult because, you know, the guidance and his leadership was certainly missed," said Elijah Whitehead, of Gorham, who's been attending services at Restoration Church for a little under a year.

His wife, Jen Whitehead, said while it's a relief to have Tshimankinda back, she's worried for those who are still in ICE detention.

"They should be with their families and they should be back at their jobs, contributing like they've been doing all this time here in Maine," she said. "They're Mainers. We should be all working to get them back here."

Tshimankinda said one of his congregants is among those still in federal custody.

"So we have to continue being strong for them, being strong for families, and encouraging them," he said. "These are hard times. These are really hard times."

During Tshimankinda's absence, his fellow church leaders led the congregation in praying for his return, asking God to show mercy. In this case, at least, they said those prayers were answered.