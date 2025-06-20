Heat wave to hit CT and it could feel as hot as 110 degrees. Here’s what to know

A searing mix of heat and humidity is set to smother residents across Connecticut as summer officially begins.

A multi-day stretch of potentially dangerous heat arrives Monday and sticks around through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will cool down by the end of the week.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday could approach 100 degrees with lows in the mid 70s. The humidity will send heat indices into the 105 to 110 degree range, according to the NWS.

Dr. Manisha Juthani, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) commissioner, says the first heat event of the year can be particularly dangerous.

"People have not had a time period within which to really equilibrate to those hotter temperatures and get used to them, and we could see potentially consequences of that heat wave to people’s health," Juthani told Connecticut Public.

Juthani is advising people to stay hydrated and spend as much time in air conditioning as possible.

She says the elderly, those who work outside and those with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk. But heat exhaustion can hit anyone, she said.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea and headache.

Eversource says it's prepared to meet increased demand for electricity during the heat wave. The utility company says its customers use about 35% more power to keep cool on hot days. Eversource says it’s ready to respond to outages and reroute electricity if the system becomes strained.

Where to cool off

Gov. Ned Lamont is activating the state's hot weather protocol Sunday afternoon. It will remain in effect through at least Wednesday evening. The protocol is designed to help vulnerable residents get protection from the heat.

Cooling centers will be available statewide. To locate the nearest cooling center, call 211 or view the list published online at 211ct.org.

The city of Hartford is among various cities opening cooling shelters. Hartford's shelters open Sunday at noon. Locations include the Downtown Library, as well as various libraries around the city, and the South End and North End senior centers. The Hartford Fire Department plans on distributing water to residents across the city.

Tips to stay cool

The state DPH recommends the following to stay cool and avoid heat-related illness:



Stay in air-conditioned buildings. Limit outdoor activity to the mornings and evenings.

Avoid working in direct sunlight. Wear lightweight, light-colored and moisture-wicking clothing.

Check on workers often, especially those most at risk.

If you feel off, or sick, while working in the heat, notify a co-worker and stop working.

It's important to stay hydrated. Your body loses fluids through sweat, which means it's easier to become dehydrated quickly in extreme heat:



Drink more water than usual; do not wait until you're thirsty to drink more liquids.

Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages.

Drink around four cups of water every hour while working outside.

Remind other workers to drink enough water.

Juthani is reminding individuals working outside or in non-air-conditioned spaces to be cautious. She said in a statement that it's "critical to be prepared" for the associated health dangers, especially as people "adjust to the highest temperatures of the year so far."

Tips to stay cool inside

Increased energy usage leads to higher electric bills. To keep cool, Eversource suggests the following:



Keep air conditioners set as warm as possible, while staying comfortable.

Make sure that air vents or heat pump vents are clear.

Keep blinds and shades shut during the day.

Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise.

Find ways to avoid turning on indoor ovens, such as cooking outside on a grill.

Connecticut Public's Chris Polansky, Matt Dwyer and Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.