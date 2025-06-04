RFK Jr. says he wants to limit exposure to toxic substances. But testing and regulation infrastructure face cuts
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., head of the Department of Health and Human Services, is calling for substantive action to limit Americans’ exposure to toxic substances, arguing that these contribute to poor health. Yet, the administration and Kennedy’s own agency have overseen massive cuts to the federal infrastructure needed to test and regulate these substances.
NPR’s Will Stone reports.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR