Pope Leo XIV calls for united Church during his inaugural Mass

Tens of thousands of people filled St. Peter's Square in Vatican City to witness the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV.

UNIDENTIFIED MUSICAL GROUP: (Singing in non-English language).

FADEL: Leo is the first American to lead the Catholic Church. He promised to protect the Catholic tradition. And in a gesture of humility, he said, I was chosen without any merit of my own.

POPE LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

Speaking in Italian, Leo added, I come to you as a brother who wants to be a servant. He spoke of a world reconciled

LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

INSKEEP: Having said that, Leo was like his predecessor, Pope Francis, in offering strong views on divisive issues. Leo criticized a world economic system that exploits the Earth's resources and sidelines the poorest.

LEO XIV: (Speaking Italian).

INSKEEP: Our correspondent Ruth Sherlock heard a few of the responses from the crowd at St. Peter's. Among them, Joel McMichael (ph), who's a seminarian from Texas.

JOEL MCMICHAEL: I'm hopeful for he's wanting to address issues of media and AI and these kind of things. He seems - that's an important thing.

FADEL: Francesca Montarulli (ph) from southern Italy took issue with his remarks on marriage.

FRANCESCA MONTARULLI: (Speaking Italian).

FADEL: She says, "I didn't like that he says that the family's made up of a mother and a father." Montarulli says she believes God loves everyone regardless of who they are.

INSKEEP: Another person in the crowd was Melissa Hale (ph) of Georgia.

MELISSA HALE: We are very hopeful that Pope Leo will be able to take the church forward into the future.

INSKEEP: She says she's excited about his calls for peace.

