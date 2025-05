/ On Nov. 4, 2019, cargo cranes are used to take containers off of a Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation boat at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, Washington. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

Amid tariff uncertainty, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Northwest Seaport Alliance co-chair and Port of Tacoma president John McCarthy about an expected decline in shipping from China and the economic ripple effects it will likely have as consumers brace for fewer options and higher prices on store shelves.

