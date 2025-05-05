CT nonprofits call for $250 million to support essential services

Community nonprofit organizations across Connecticut are asking for $250 million in the state’s upcoming two-year budget to help them continue providing critical services. These nonprofits offer support in areas like mental health, addiction recovery, and shelters for people facing domestic violence or homelessness. But advocates say they’ve struggled to meet the growing need after recent budget cuts.

Heather Gates, president of Community Health Resources, has locations throughout the state and is urging state lawmakers to step up. "Please, state of Connecticut, policy makers, address this issue now, so we can get back to what we know how to do best, which is provide services," she said. Gates and other advocates are asking for more funding to ensure that nonprofits can continue to help those who need it most.

Kara Capone is with Community Housing Advocates. She said Connecticut is one of the wealthiest states in the nation, and no critical service should go unfunded. “What I need is action from the legislator, I need action from the governor, to make sure that we get the funding that we need to continue these essential services to people who really need them,” Capone said.

State Senator Cathy Osten, who chairs the Appropriations Committee, joined the call for increased funding. While there has been some increased funding recently, advocates say efforts to bring the funding back to its previous levels were stopped last year, leaving nonprofits in a difficult position.

The funding they’re asking for is important, especially as the need for mental health support, addiction treatment, and safe housing continues to grow. Nonprofits are struggling to keep up with demand and can’t provide the level of care and service that so many people rely on without more financial help.

The hope is that lawmakers will listen to these calls and prioritize funding for these services in the next state budget. This extra money would help ensure that nonprofits can continue to support the people in Connecticut who need it the most.