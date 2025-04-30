Federal safety net cuts could disrupt senior nutrition programs in the Southern Tier

The Trump administration is expected to deliver its budget proposal to Congress this week with cuts to safety net programs, according to reporting by The New York Times. Although there are no details on what exactly is in the proposal, cuts to safety net programs could affect senior nutrition programs in the Southern Tier.

One program that could feel the effects of these cuts is the dinner club program at St. Mark's Terrace. The apartment building provides affordable housing and meals for seniors in Yates County through the Episcopal Church.

Lunchtime at St. Mark’s Terrace means some residents will head to the main dining room in their apartment building, while others will grab their food and head back to their apartments.

Residents of the building can gather daily for congregate meals. For many, this is the only time they will spend socializing and eating a substantial, nutritious meal. Meals are prepared to suit all diets including diabetic, low sodium and soft meals for ease of chewing, swallowing and digestion.

Cindy Petersen, 67, is a diabetic and said she eats her big meal at lunch.

“This gives me one good, nutritious meal a day, and I just fill in whenever I can for breakfast and supper,” said Petersen.

The congregate meal setting also gets Petersen out of her apartment.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Senior living apartment at St. Mark's Terrace in Yates County.

“I was stuck in my apartment, I wouldn't come out,” she said. “Now, it gives me socialization by coming down here and eating meals. So it kind of helps my depression by coming down here and sitting with people and talking with people.”

The meals are provided by Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc. The organization partners with local and state offices for the aging to provide nutritious meals for home delivery or senior dinner clubs—like the one at St. Mark’s Terrace—where participants can eat meals together. The organization provides 100 participants with daily meals each week throughout Steuben and Yates counties.

Meal prices for participants are income-based. Some people get the meals for free, some pay only $4, and others pay the full price of $8.75.

The $4 contribution by some participants is for those who earn below 185% of the poverty level. According to this year’s poverty guidelines, that means a single person making about $29,000 dollars per year or less qualifies for the reduced cost meal.

St. Mark’s Terrace has more than a hundred apartments. Residents include both single households as well as couples.

Some dinner club participants at St. Mark’s Terrace rely on safety net programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) subsidies and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Some may rely on all or a combination of these programs. Approximately 25-30% of the residents are eligible for SNAP and Medicaid benefits.

According to Pro Action, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) sends money to the New York State Office for the Aging. That money is then allocated to the counties for senior nutrition programs. Some of that funding comes from the Administration for Community Living ( ACL ).

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News St. Mark's Terrace resident Pam Hagendoorn (left) meets her friends in the dining room for lunch through the senior dinner club provided by the Pro Action Senior Nutrition Program.

In March, HHS announced it would dismantle the ACL. The federal agency helps seniors and people with disabilities live independently and stay within their communities. The agency provides home-delivered and congregate meals for older adults, among other support services.

It is not clear what portion of ACL funding is used by Pro Action, but officials at the nonprofit said there is concern about ACL being shuttered. Its closure could affect the state Nutrition Services Incentive Program ( NSIP ), a nutrition program for the elderly through the USDA.

Any cuts to HHS could impact a significant portion of residents.

Deb Fox is a nutrition program assistant with Pro Action. She delivers meals to participants and believes any funding cuts would make life more difficult for participants.

“Food costs go up and we're getting more people that are relying on this program. So we need more funding to help increase the meals, because of the poverty going on, and especially in a small town.“

Michelle Lewis, St. Mark’s Terrace service coordinator, said participation in the senior dinner club has grown since the program began.

“They don't have a whole lot of money,” said Lewis. “So this is a great resource for them, because some of them don't eat. They might eat just one meal a day. This is giving them at least that to have 1/3 a meal of what their dietary needs are for the day.“

The Pro Action Senior Nutrition Programs cost $1.2 million to run. Federal money makes up almost half of its funding (45%).

If federal funding is cut, there will be staff reductions and the elimination of some home delivery routes for meals, according to the organization. However, there is no plan to eliminate the dinner clubs at this time.

The organization said that the state Office for the Aging is communicating with area agencies on aging about what “speculated cuts may be” in order to make decisions when the time comes, but nothing is set at this point.

70-year-old Pam Hagendoorn really enjoys the $4 lunches. She has lived at St. Mark’s Terrace for six years. She also receives financial assistance from SNAP.

“Where can you go and get a meal for $4?” expressed Hagendoorn. “I couldn't make what I'm having upstairs for that amount. Plus, I'm on food stamps, and they take the food stamps, so that really helps.“

She said that without this program, she thinks she would not be able to eat as well as she does. And, she likes being able to get out of her apartment and socialize.