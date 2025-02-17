With rising costs, limited funding, one western Mass. school district projects 'extreme layoffs'

Some western Massachusetts school districts are forecasting layoffs in the 2025-2026 school year, as projected budgets aren't being met by available municipal funding and state school aid, known as Chapter 70.

In Belchertown, the 2025-2026 proposed school operating budget is $35,976,472 , an increase of almost $2.8 million from the year before.

"Health insurance has been one of the biggest drivers in this increase" said Heidi Gutekenst, chair of the Belchertown School Committee, who said the cost of heating oil is another driver.

A combination of limited available state and local funds will cause 30 positions to be eliminated.

"Our state funding stayed pretty stagnant. It hasn't changed much," Gutekenst said.

That, combined with Belchertown's own town expenses exceeding revenue, the schools are facing a $2.1 million reduction of level service funding from last year.

"This is not the first time we've dealt with layoffs," Gutekenst said. "This is certainly the first time we've dealt with these extreme layoffs."

Last year, school districts across the state were struggling to balance their budgets for the current school year, cutting jobs and academic programs.

"We accept that we're in this situation this year and we accept that we're in this situation last year," Gutekenst said. "But I am really struggling that there's no plan going forward. This is just going to keep being an issue over and over again."

In Belchertown, a shortage of available education funds for next year is connected to declining tax revenue, increased fixed costs and slower housing construction, said Kate Nadeau, town manager in Belchertown.

"Our available net additional revenue is only $438,071," Nadeau said. "This equates to $306,650 for the School Department and $131,412 for General Government operating budgets," she wrote in a recent blog post.

The shortfall means significant reductions from the town's own budget Nadeau said and "up to $2,484,417 from the School Department proposed budgets."

In the weeks ahead, Nadeau said she plans to closely monitor announcements from the state, "regarding local aid, for much-needed relief."

While there could be a slight increase in state funding once Governor Maura Healey completes her budget, Gutekenst said it would not cover the gap.

Last month, Beacon Hill lawmakers filed legislation to revisit the state's school funding formula.

Also in January, the Massachusetts Municipal Association asked Healey to increase the minimum aid to all schools in the state, which the organization said should be at least $104 per student.

"While the school aid calculation for next year is not yet known," the MMA wrote, "it is very likely that many school districts will receive only the statutory minimum aid increase ($30 per student), which is simply not adequate to maintain quality school programs in these districts."

