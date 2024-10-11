© 2024 WSHU
Too many apples? Farms with surplus offer up produce to those in need

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published October 11, 2024 at 10:16 AM EDT
Sarah Bluestein, volunteer coordinator at Rachel's Table of Western Massachusetts, packs apples at Quon-Quont Farm in Whately on Oct. 10, 2024.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
Sarah Bluestein, volunteer coordinator at Rachel's Table of Western Massachusetts, packs apples at Quon-Quont Farm in Whately on Oct. 10, 2024.

Some western Massachusetts farmers say the apple bounty is so good this year they're giving away thousands of pounds of the fruit. That's in stark contrast to last year, when a late frost decimated local apple crops.

Leslie Harris of Quon-Quont Farm in Whately said the farm normally sells apples directly to customers, including those who pick their own. But this year, she said, there are just too many for that market.

"We can only sell so many through that model, and we don't have any of the infrastructure that would sell those off the farm," she said. "So the best thing to happen to them is that they're going to go where they're needed."

The farm invited an anti-hunger organization, Rachel's Table of Western Massachusetts, to pick the extras — a process known as gleaning.

"We distribute [gleaned apples] to more than 60 of our partner food banks, agencies, community meal programs, in addition to places that gleaners bring the apples themselves, sometimes to a pop up food pantry, sometimes to community and neighbors, to places all over three counties," said Sarah Bluestein, volunteer coordinator at Rachel's Table.

The organization said it's already donated 10,000 pounds of apples to food programs this season, and almost 20,000 pounds of other produce.

Harris said climate change makes harvesting more unpredictable from year to year. That can be a strain on farming income, she said, but better to have too many apples than too few.
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
