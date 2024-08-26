Looking back at Kenosha four years after Jacob Blake's shooting
Four years after the police shooting of Jacob Blake put Kenosha, Wisconsin in the national spotlight over racial justice in policing, the Trump campaign is still courting voters there on the issue of law-and-order. The message is resonating with some voters but not others.
Corrected: August 26, 2024 at 6:37 PM EDT
A previous headline for this story incorrectly claimed that Jacob Blake had died in the shooting. He did not.