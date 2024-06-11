© 2024 WSHU
Celebrating Pride in CT: Here’s a look at LGBTQ+ events happening this June

Connecticut Public Radio | By Shanice Rhule
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
FILE: Members of the Town of Guilford's LGBTQ+ community march in the town's first ever Pride Parade which featured a 100-foot section of the historic Rainbow 25 Sea-to-Sea Flag, which made its debut in Key West in 2003. The festival included show tunes performed by cabaret performer Schuyler Beeman as well as food trucks, speakers, entertainment. The festival was organized by local mom, Sarah Celotto, whose 16-year-old son, Cameron, is part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Greg Miller
/
Connecticut Public
Pride Month celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and honors those who fought for equal rights. The first Pride parade took place on June 28, 1970, as a commemoration of the Stonewall Inn riots the year before, which protested the unfair treatment and frequent police raids targeting the gay community.

Pride Month was first recognized in 1994 by educational-based organizations and was initially marked in October. In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared June as Pride Month. Today, the month is celebrated nationwide, with some events taking place here in Connecticut.

From Out CT’s LGBTQ Film Festival to the Milford Pride Ball, read below to find out about some Pride events that are happening around the state this month.

Avon
Avon Free Public Library’s Proud to Be Me Storytime

When: Mondays, June 17 & 24
Where: Avon Free Public Library, 281 Country Club Rd.

Berlin
Coles Road Brewing’s Pride Night

When: Wednesday, June 12
Where: Coles Road Brewing, 817 Farmington Ave.

Bridgeport
Greater Bridgeport Pride Event

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Locations vary throughout the day. At 2 p.m., the Pride March takes place in downtown. Participants will march to Wheeler Park for Unity in the Park. 

East Hampton 
CT Pride Stroll

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Main Street

Enfield 
Enfield Pride Celebration

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: Enfield UCC, 1295 Enfield St.

Hamden
Visibility Kiki Ball

When: Friday, June 14
Where: Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Ave.

Hartford 
Hartford Yard Goats’ Pride Night

When: Thursday, June 13
Where: Dunkin' Park, 1214 Main St.

Out Film CT’s 37th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival

When: Friday, June 14 - Saturday, June 22
Where: Cinestudio, 300 Summit St.

Milford 
Milford Pride Ball

When: Friday, June 28
Where: 40 Railroad Ave.

Milford Pride on the Green

When: Saturday, June 29
Where: Milford Green, 129 S Broad St.

Middlebury 
Pride in the Hills' Quassy Friends and Family Day

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Quassy Amusement Park, 2132 Middlebury Rd.

Middletown 
Books and Brews at Stubborn Beauty

When: Thursday, June 13
Where: Stubborn Beauty, 180 Johnson St.

Books and Talk with a Walk

When: Monday, June 24
Where: Russell Library, 123 Broad St.

New Britain 
Faith + Pride: Bridging Communities in Our City

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: New Britain Senior Center, 55 Pearl St.

New Haven 
New Haven Pride Center’s Drag Bingo

When: Thursday, June 13
Where: 50 Orange St.

New Haven Black Pride

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: APNH: A Place to Nourish Your Health, 1302 Chapel St.

New London 
Everyone Deserves Pride Vigil

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: New London City Hall, 181 State St.

Party on Parade Plaza

When: Thursday, June 20
Where: State Street and South Water Street

Norwich 
Otis Library’s Pride Storytime

When: Thursday, June 13
Where: 261 Main St.

Rose City Queens Drag Show

When: Saturday, June 22
Where: Donald Oats Theater, 62 Broadway

Ridgefield 
Rainbow Family Storytime

When: Wednesdays, June 12, 19, and 26
Where: Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St.

Simsbury 
Celebrating Pride: Rainbow Craft

When: Wednesdays, June 12 and 26
Where: Simsbury Public Library, 725 Hopmeadow St.

Stamford
Movies That Build Community: Pride

When: Wednesday, June 19
Where: Avon Theatre, 272 Bedford St.

Rainbow Rave

When: Friday, June 21
Where: First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford St.

Wallingford 
LGBTQ+ News: Current Topics for Queer People & Their Allies

When: Thursday, June 13
Where: Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.

We Are Here, We Are Queer Film Series

When: Fridays, June 14 and 21
Where: Wallingford Public Library, 200 North Main St.

Waterbury
Greater Waterbury Pride Fest

When: Saturday, June 29
Where: Silas Bronson Library Front Lawn, 267 Grand St.

West Hartford 
Month of Pride

When: Celebrations happen throughout June, with a festival on Saturday, June 22.
Where: Locations vary. Festival is at West Hartford Town Hall, 50 S. Main St.

West Redding
Bethel CT Pride’s Moth Night at New Pond Farm

When: Saturday, June 15
Where: New Pond Farm, 101 Marchant Rd.

Westport
Westport PRIDE’s Chic and Cheeky

When: Friday, June 14
Where: MoCA Westport, 19 Newtown Turnpike

OUTspoken: Stories of LGBTQ+ Pride

When: Friday, June 28
Where: Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road
New England News Collaborative
Shanice Rhule
Shanice Rhule is a recent graduate of the University of Connecticut where she has written for her school’s newspaper and radio station. She has previously worked with Connecticut Public as a Social Media Intern and is currently their Dow Jones Digital Media Intern for the summer of 2024.
