Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra brings Vienna to Connecticut

Published October 27, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT
Inspired the legendary New Year's Day concerts in Vienna, the Norwalk Symphony brings the same excitement to the Norwalk Concert Hall on Saturday, November 4th. Kate Remington talks with Music Director Jonathan Yates about how he created the program which includes favorites by both Johann Strauss, Jr. and Richard Strauss.

