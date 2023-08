Click here for the original audio.

We revisit Celeste Headlee’s February 2022 conversation with author Amina Luqman-Dawson.

Her young adult novel “Freewater” centers around a colony of escaped slaves in the Great Dismal Swamp and won this year’s Newberry Medal as well as the Coretta Scott King award.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.