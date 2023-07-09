Beautiful Music NOW - Michael Begay

Michael Begay is a Diné performer/composer of Chamber Music, Experimental Sound, Native American Flute, and Metal music. He plays guitar, bass, piano, and various other instruments both Native American and orchestral.

Today's Beautiful Music features Michael Begay's composition I WALK THE EARTH played by violinist Stefan Milenkovich and pianist Renata Yazzie. You can also enjoy his composition SANDSTONE for voice, marimba, and cello; the multi-talented composer gives a great introduction to himself and to his music