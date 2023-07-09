© 2023 WSHU
Beautiful Music NOW - Michael Begay

WSHU | By Suzanne Bona
Published July 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
Michael Begay is a Diné performer/composer of Chamber Music, Experimental Sound, Native American Flute, and Metal music. He plays guitar, bass, piano, and various other instruments both Native American and orchestral.

Today's Beautiful Music features Michael Begay's composition I WALK THE EARTH played by violinist Stefan Milenkovich and pianist Renata Yazzie. You can also enjoy his composition SANDSTONE for voice, marimba, and cello; the multi-talented composer gives a great introduction to himself and to his music

Suzanne Bona
Suzanne Bona is the host and executive producer of Sunday Baroque, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show of Baroque and early music which she originated on WSHU in 1987.
