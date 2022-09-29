Bridgeport "Sound on Sound" festival brings big-name acts and problems to Connecticut

A new music concert in Bridgeport brought in tens of thousands of fans to Connecticut over the weekend. But the two-day "Sound on Sound" festival was marred by parking problems, long lines, and bad sound.

“Turn the bass down!” “We can’t hear!” cried fans of Zach Bryan, whose set was cut short due to the audio problems. Other concert goers complained of understaffed booths and power outages that impacted Internet access.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Fan looking confused as Zach Bryan gets stopped from performing so they can fix the sound issues happening at the beginning of his set.

Concert organizer Founders Entertainment, the organization behind the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, didn't immediately respond to requests for comment from Connecticut Public. In an online statement, they said they responded to complaints by re-working walkways at Seaside Park to facilitate better crowd movement, boosting staffing at booths, and adjusting "the sound to ensure music can be enjoyed throughout the entire park."

Our team is working overnight to expand and reconfigure the viewing area to accommodate more space for all fans, and defining walkaways across the performance field for crowd movement. pic.twitter.com/PrBlNRYhr8 — Sound On Sound CT (@soundonsoundCT) September 25, 2022

The Sound on Sound festival is the first large scale music festival that Connecticut has had in almost eight years since the Gathering of the Vibes music festival. The two-day music festival included headliners Stevie Nicks, The Lumineers, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds, Brandi Carlile, and more.

According to the Connecticut Office of Tourism, the festival was expected to draw over 60,000 people to Bridgeport. Noelle Stevenson, director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, said big music festivals have a significant impact on the local economy.

“Festivals of this caliber attract many out-of-state visitors, which supports our hotel and restaurant industry,” Stevenson said. “Plus, the buzz surrounding these kinds of events also helps foster community pride.”

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public Local eatery, Donut-Crazy from West Hartford brought their donuts to the festival grounds, sporting a fun donut truck.

Some of the local restaurants that the festival partnered with around Connecticut like Donut Crazy, The Tasty Yolk, The Little Pub and more were scattered across the festival. The festival also partnered with non-profit partners like Adam J. Lewis Academy, Make-A-Wish Connecticut, and Special Olympics Connecticut.

While the festival had many big-name acts, local performers also got time on the main stage.

Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public CHARLEY performing on day one of The Sound on Sound Festival in Seaside Park Bridgeport, CT.

Through a program at Berklee called " The Berklee Popular Music Institute (BPMI) ” artists get performance and concert-promotion experience to prepare them for the evolving music landscape .

New Haven native CHARLEY opened the Sound on Sound festival.

“I had no idea that I would be able to perform at a festival in my home state,” CHARLEY said. “When I found out I was like, ‘Wow this is crazy that there’s a festival in my home state that also matches my vibe.' It feels amazing to be able to show my friends and family.”

Ayannah Brown/Ayannah Brown / Connecticut Public VIP seating area located in the back of the festival grounds.

The festival had sitting areas scattered throughout the festival grounds. There were also free games and a playground area for families.

There is no official word if Sound on Sound will continue to be a yearly event. However, the Connecticut Office of Tourism said they are trying to bring more festivals to Connecticut.

“Music tourism is one of the fastest growing trends, and festivals are proving to be a cultural melting pot in bringing more visitors to the state,” Stevenson said. “Our goal is to continue expanding the festival footprint, to bring back and welcome new visitors to the state.

"While I can’t say for certain what festival organizers have planned for future years, I can say that it is a goal of ours to continue to attract and expand high-quality festivals and events like this.”

