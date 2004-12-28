Spiders, Relationships and 'Sex and the City'

Writer Jenny Bicks has been busy ever since she began working on Sex and the City in the show's first season. In addition to her work as a writer and executive producer on the show, she has been a driving force behind several movies and TV series, from Leap of Faith, a comedy on NBC, to the 2003 movie What a Girl Wants.

For our series Scenes I Wish I'd Written, Bicks picks a classic Woody Allen movie, Annie Hall. The native New Yorker tells NPR's Susan Stamberg that the interplay between Allen and Diane Keaton, whose character summons her ex-boyfriend in the middle of the night to kill a spider, is priceless.

The scene is vintage Woody Allen, as he and Keaton trade barbs -- and neuroses -- late into the Manhattan night. For Bicks, it's indicative of their larger relationship, and their affection for one another. She says the scene also affected her writing goals, as the funny dialogue lacks jokes, but is instead a "completely character-driven comedy."

Bicks has been nominated for two Writers Guild of America awards, most recently in December for the Sex and the City episode "Splat!", written with Cindy Chupack. Her recent projects include adapting the bestseller The Nanny Diaries as a Miramax feature. She is also adapting the novel Good In Bed as a new HBO series.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.