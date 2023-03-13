Sound Bites: Bill prevents Connecticut police from lying to kids

Good morning! Connecticut’s legislative judiciary committee will hold a hearing Monday on a bill that would ban police from using intimidation and lying to force confessions from juveniles in custody. Current state law allows police to lie to minors. The state has paid out almost $48 million to seven innocent people who were wrongly convicted after coercion.

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we are hearing:

Paul Vallas, the former Superintendent of Schools in Bridgeport, Connecticut, could become the next mayor of Chicago. He received the most votes in last week’s first round of voting . The runoff election is on April 4.

Police were called to Connetquot High School on Long Island after students took to the halls to protest the sudden leave of absence taken by Principal Michael Moran. Last fall, the school district ordered the removal of all pride plags from classrooms. There have also been several anti-LGBTQ incidents at the school recently. Moran was seen as a supporter of the LBGTQ community.

Anyone traveling to Israel this spring should get the polio vaccine, according to the New York State Department of Health, and anyone traveling to countries with increased risk of exposure to poliovirus should receive a booster before traveling. This comes after Israel confirmed four children tested positive for the virus. New York is coordinating its response with Israeli counterparts.

Legislation in Connecticut is trying to reduce the amount of waste produced now that a major trash-burning plant has shut down. While advocates back more widespread composting, they also want the state to regulate how companies manage their packaging and recycling. This is part of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s state waste management proposal . According to DEEP, 23% of municipal solid waste is paper goods, and 12% is plastic.

Embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) raised more than $260,000 for his own “Stop the Steal” in 2020. Santos lost to then-Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) by more than 46,000 votes. According to campaign filings, after election night Santos set up a special recount campaign committee days after the election. His committee racked up thousands of dollars in expenses for food, lodging, and electronics — some of it spent well after Santos conceded.

A Connecticut Cannabis Expo is coming to Mohegan Sun this month. The event will begin with a consumer trade show followed by a cannabis business convention. Also scheduled is a cannabis competition where judges will evaluate and award the “best cannabis products from New England.” Visitors can attend educational seminars and panel discussions about cannabis-related topics.