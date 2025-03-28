© 2025 WSHU
Leif Vollebekk on his latest album, 'Revelation'

WSHU | By Miguel Perez,
Raina Douris
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:18 PM EDT
World Cafe/NPR

The latest album from Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk feels like taking a deep breath, a long walk in the woods or a beautiful afternoon nap in the sun.

Nominated for the Juno Award for adult alternative album of the year, it's called Revelation, and in this session, Vollebekk talks about how he wrote such a peaceful album during a very tumultuous time. He also talks about songwriting, being inspired by the physical world and what it was like working with an orchestra.

Plus, Vollebekk performs songs from Revelation in front of a live audience in Philly.

Set List

  • "Peace of Mind"
  • "Rock and Roll"
  • "Elegy"
  • "Southern Star"
  • "Moondog"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez and Will Loftus. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is an assistant producer at KERA. He produces local content for Morning Edition and KERA News. He also produces The Friday Conversation, a weekly interview series with North Texas newsmakers.
Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She is also involved with Canada's highest music honors: Since 2017, she has hosted the Polaris Music Prize Gala, for which she is also a jury member, and she has also been a jury member for the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
