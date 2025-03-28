Leif Vollebekk on his latest album, 'Revelation'

The latest album from Canadian singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk feels like taking a deep breath, a long walk in the woods or a beautiful afternoon nap in the sun.

Nominated for the Juno Award for adult alternative album of the year, it's called Revelation, and in this session, Vollebekk talks about how he wrote such a peaceful album during a very tumultuous time. He also talks about songwriting, being inspired by the physical world and what it was like working with an orchestra.

Plus, Vollebekk performs songs from Revelation in front of a live audience in Philly.

Set List

"Peace of Mind"

"Rock and Roll"

"Elegy"

"Southern Star"

"Moondog"

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez and Will Loftus. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.