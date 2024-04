Gateways Brass Collective is a top-tier ensemble of instrumentalist-educators -- trombonist Isrea Butler, trumpeters Herbert Smith and Courtney Jones, French horn player Larry Williams, and tuba player Jerome Strover.

Today's Beautiful Music features them from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) 2022 Grand Rally for Music Education. They're playing Astor Piazzolla's OBLIVION, and Dizzy Gillespie's MANTECA.