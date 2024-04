Outstanding, multi-talented musician Michael Unger provides today's Beautiful Music. The gifted organist is featured playing Zwei Stücke from Fünf Stücke, Op.46, Nos. 2-3 by 19th c. German-Jewish composer Louis Lewandowski. This performance took place in July 2021 at the historic Isaac M. Wise Temple in Cincinnati, OH.

Check out Michael Unger's YouTube channel so you can enjoy more of his fine performances.