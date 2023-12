Today's Beautiful Music comes with some informative and interesting commentary, too! Handel and Haydn Society offered their BAROQUE CHRISTMAS program, beginning with O COME O COME EMMANUEL. Ian Watson Associate Conductor of H+H programmed this concert, and talks about his choices, which include Heinrich Biber's NATVITY Mystery Sonata. There is also an explanation by H+H concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky of the unusual violin tuning in Biber's work.