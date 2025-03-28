Gillibrand unveils legislative goals for the 119th Congress

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is ready to hit the ground running in this year's congressional session, unveiling her top priorities. Recently appointed to the Senate Appropriations Committee for the 119th Congress, Gillibrand is eager to advocate for issues that impact everyday New Yorkers and the nation.

“As I assume this new position, I will be continuing to advocate for the needs of everyday New Yorkers and look forward to delivering federal funding to programs and organizations that help our great state thrive” Gillibrand said in a statement.

In addition to her work on the Appropriations Committee, Gillibrand will serve as the top Democrat on the Senate Aging Committee. In this role, she’ll focus on issues affecting older Americans, including access to health care, financial security, and other critical services for seniors.

She’s also continuing her work on the Senate Armed Services Committee, focusing on national defense and military priorities. On top of that, she’ll serve on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, helping to strengthen national security and oversee intelligence operations.

Gillibrand said she feels deeply honored to have been selected for this office.

“This role is an extraordinary opportunity to make sure federal dollars help improve Americans’ lives, supporting hard-working families and address our nation's most pressing challenges,” Gillibrand said.

One of Gillibrand’s biggest priorities this session is ensuring families have access to good jobs, quality education, and affordable health care. She said she is committed to pushing for policies that create better economic opportunities, make education more accessible, and ease the financial burden of healthcare costs, especially for working families.