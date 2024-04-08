© 2024 WSHU
In Connecticut, anticipation shines ahead of partial solar eclipse

WSHU | By Staff Report
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
FILE - This combination of photos shows the path of the sun during a total eclipse by the moon Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, near Redmond, Ore. On April 8, 2024, spectators who aren't near the path of totality or who get cloudy weather on eclipse day can still catch the total solar eclipse, with NASA, science centers and media organizations planning to stream live coverage online from different locations along the path. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Ted S. Warren/AP
A celestial dance convenes over Connecticut Monday, albeit imperfectly, as the sun and the moon will align with clocklike precision during a partial solar eclipse.

At its peak, more than 90% of the sun will be covered when viewed from Connecticut. Totality is the best experience, but weather permitting, Connecticut’s celestial show will still be worth checking out.

The eclipse will begin at slightly different times depending on where you live. A detailed list of times by location is here.

  • Bridgeport - Begins: 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:26 p.m, Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • Hartford - Begins: 2:13 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • New Haven - Begins 2:12 p.m., Peak: 3:27 p.m., Ends: 4:37 p.m.
  • New London - Begins 2:13 p.m., Peak 3:28 p.m., Ends 4:38 p.m.

Museums and observatories across the state are holding a number of viewing events.

Wherever you view the eclipse, be sure to do it safely.

Watch live

We'll be bringing you updates throughout the day from Connecticut and New England.

Updates from across the path of totality in New England

This story will be updated. Connecticut Public Radio's Patrick Skahill, Michayla Savitt, Eddy Martinez, Terell Wright and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
