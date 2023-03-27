© 2023 WSHU
Music Interviews
Conversations with the performers, the conductors, the composers and other people instrumental in creating today's live and recorded classical music.

Music Interview: Joshua Bell Creates Fireworks with Orchestra Lumos

WSHU | By Kate Remington
Published March 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
fireworks-865104_1280.jpeg
pixabay.com

World-renowned violinist Joshua Bell joins Orchestra Lumos for concerts on April 2nd and 3rd, 2023 at the Palace Stamford. He'll be the soloist in Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, a piece he loves so much he wrote his own cadenza for it. The program also includes Brahms' Serenade No. 1, and Spectacle of Light by Stacey Garrop, inspired by an 18th Century image of a celebration of fireworks. Joshua and Michael talk with Kate Remington about what they're looking forward to with the concerts.

Kate Remington
Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kate Remington joined WSHU in December of 2000, and she's been WSHU's Music Director since 2002.
