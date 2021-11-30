WYBC (AM) FCC Applications

AM Translator W288DV

Posted Dec. 13, 2021

On November 30, 2021, Yale Broadcasting Company, Inc., licensee of W288DV, 105.5 MHz, New Haven, Connecticut filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit: https://enterpriseefiling.fcc.gov/dataentry/public/tv/draftCopy.html?displayType=html&appKey=25076f917ca4fb5e017ca910e2d00a81&id=25076f917ca4fb5e017ca910e2d00a81&goBack=N