Thousands of Afghans have arrived in the U.S. Like many before them, the plight of the undocumented will be a long journey. A new book speaks to what that means in America.

Author Qian Julie Wang is an Ivy League graduate, an attorney and a New York Times and Washington Post op-ed writer. Wang also grew up an undocumented immigrant from China.

In her new book Beautiful Country, Wang speaks to the depths of human resilience while spotlighting issues like the cruelties of the immigration system and the realities of hunger, poverty, and lack of affordable healthcare for the undocumented.

Event Details:

“Join the Conversation” with Qian Julie Wang

Author of Beautiful Country

An online “Join the Conversation” event from WSHU Public Radio

Tuesday, October 19, at 7 p.m. Eastern

Event is free. Register for the link here.

Our Official Bookstore: Books on the Common in Ridgefield, CT

Event Sponsor: Great Books Summer Program, offering summer and year-round literature and writing programs for middle & high school students and adults.

