© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut residents and Long Islanders will have a chance to vote in local, state and federal elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Read the latest news and information about the 2026 election season.
Connecticut
  1. 2026 midterm elections on track for record political ad spending, report finds
  2. $18 million in CT public financing boosts Fazio's gubernatorial campaign
  3. CT Democrats, Republicans make affordability a campaign focus
Long Island
Nassau County Executive and Republican candidate for governor Bruce Blakeman, at a rally at Gates Town Hall on Monday, Aug. 17.
  1. Blakeman bows to NY law limiting cooperation with ICE
  2. Hochul blasts Trump's efforts to curtail voting by mail
  3. Trump endorses Blakeman for NY governor, saying Hochul is soft on crime
Connecticut Voting FAQs
Races to Watch Ballot Qs Search Polling Places & Voter ID Absentee Voting Registration & Deadlines
Long Island Voting FAQs
Races to Watch Ballot Qs Search Polling Places & Voter ID Absentee Voting Registration & Deadlines