"Join the Conversation" — Women’s Health & the Military

WSHU and The American Homefront Project present …

Women’s Health & the Military

Female active-duty military personnel and their family members face health concerns—including general healthcare and reproductive issues—that are not often covered by the media. The results of the midterm election also have implications for these issues.

American Homefront Reporter Desiree D’Iorio will host an important online conversation with advocates for women service members, veterans and their families. They will address these issues and explore available resources, and then give event attendees the opportunity to ask questions.