"Join the Conversation" — Women’s Health & the Military

An important conversation with advocates for women service members, veterans and their families.
american_homefront_project_logo_0.png

WSHU and The American Homefront Project present …

Women’s Health & the Military

Picture1.jpg

Female active-duty military personnel and their family members face health concerns—including general healthcare and reproductive issues—that are not often covered by the media. The results of the midterm election also have implications for these issues.

American Homefront Reporter Desiree D’Iorio will host an important online conversation with advocates for women service members, veterans and their families. They will address these issues and explore available resources, and then give event attendees the opportunity to ask questions.

Women’s Health & the Military — A “Join the Conversation” event

Tuesday November 15, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

A free online event

Registration is required

Generous support provided by: The Connecticut National Guard

This event was made possible by The American Homefront Project

Major support for the American Homefront Project comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, as part of CPB's ongoing effort to expand coverage of local, regional, and national issues.