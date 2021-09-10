The Full Story: Remembering 9/11, 20 Years Later

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our nation. We remember the day by speaking with first responders and reflecting on how historic events echo through time. We begin with first responders, and Connecticut’s dissimilar Emergency Medical Systems. Next, we visit a 9/11 memorial at a Fire Station in Milford. Then we speak with a historian about how time shapes our memories of key historic events. Remembering 9/11, 20 years later. A conversation with guests:

