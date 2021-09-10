© 2021 WSHU
The Full Story

The Full Story: Remembering 9/11, 20 Years Later

WSHU | By Editor
Published September 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EDT
Tom Kuser
Monument at Fire Station 7 on Wheelers Farm Rd ,Milford

This week marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on our nation. We remember the day by speaking with first responders and reflecting on how historic events echo through time. We begin with first responders, and Connecticut’s dissimilar Emergency Medical Systems. Next, we visit a 9/11 memorial at a Fire Station in Milford. Then we speak with a historian about how time shapes our memories of key historic events. Remembering 9/11, 20 years later.  A conversation with guests:

The Full Story airs Friday at 7 p.m. on all WSHU frequencies.

Missed an episode? Subscribe to The Full Story podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher or Google Play.

