The Full Story: Where Are We Going With Public Transportation?

Published June 2, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT
Ridership on public transportation plunged to new lows during the pandemic.  Now that Connecticut and New York are fully re-opening, will people go back to using buses and trains in the same numbers? Some experts say don’t count on it. This week on The Full Story we explore how the pandemic transformed public transportation in our region and what plans are in play to expand and improve the systems we use to get around.

A conversation with guests:

