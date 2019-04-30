© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Criminal Justice Reform

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 30, 2019 at 1:54 PM EDT
criminaljustice_EdwardLichfromPixabay_190430.jpg
Edward Lich from Pixabay
/

Connecticut lawmakers will consider criminal justice reform measures that would give non-violent ex-offenders a clean slate after a period of time. New York approved reforms that fell short of a full end to cash bail, but those suspected of non-violent offenses won't have to deal with making bail. Some lawmakers, however, worry the policy does not go far enough to prevent potentially dangerous people from leaving jail and going back on the streets. Do these criminal justice reform efforts really work? Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story