The Full Story

Suing Purdue Pharma And The Sacklers

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 29, 2019 at 1:54 PM EDT
OxyContin
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Family and friends who have lost loved ones to OxyContin and opioid overdoses leave pill bottles in protest outside the headquarters of Purdue Pharma, which is owned by the Sackler family, in Stamford, Conn., in 2018.

Several state attorneys general have mounted lawsuits against painkiller manufacturers, including Stamford-based Purdue Pharma, which makes OxyContin. They want to curb the production and distribution of opioids that are to blame for hundreds of thousands of deaths nationwide. Recently New York and Connecticut expanded their lawsuits to include the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma. But will this stop the opioid crisis, create policy change, or just lead to massive settlements that temporarily cripple companies? Our guests:

