© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Full Story

Green Problems In A Greener World

WSHU | By Editor
Published April 25, 2019 at 1:55 PM EDT
solarpanels_apreedsaxon_190424.jpg
Reed Saxon
/
AP
Solar panel installation in Glendale, Calif.

Has the push for a "greener" world created "green" problems? The recycling industry is fighting regulations to cut back on bottles and plastic products they say will hurt their business. Towns want to go to 100 percent renewable energy with large solar arrays, but environmentalists say cutting down acres of trees is the wrong way to go green. Is there a right way? Our guests:

Tags

The Full StoryThe Full Story